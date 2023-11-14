The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

Detroit Mercy went 8-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.

The Titans scored an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.

Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).

At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

At home, Detroit Mercy made 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule