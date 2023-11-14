How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
- Detroit Mercy went 8-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.
- The Titans scored an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.
- Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).
- At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
- At home, Detroit Mercy made 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 93-61
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/21/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Calihan Hall
