The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
  • Detroit Mercy went 8-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.
  • The Titans scored an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.
  • Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).
  • At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
  • At home, Detroit Mercy made 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Toledo L 94-60 Savage Arena
11/10/2023 @ Cincinnati L 93-61 Fifth Third Arena
11/14/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
11/21/2023 Eastern Michigan - Calihan Hall

