The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) Rank St. John's (NY) AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
50th 77.3 Points Scored 73.4 134th
316th 75.2 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
5th 37.2 Rebounds 34.1 52nd
5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th
40th 15.2 Assists 12.2 249th
320th 13.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

