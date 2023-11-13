Monday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) taking on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 87-77 win, heavily favoring Michigan.

The matchup has no set line.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 87, St. John's (NY) 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. St. John's (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.4)

Michigan (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Performance Insights

Last year Michigan put up 73.4 points per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 69.6 points per contest (159th-ranked).

The Wolverines grabbed 34.1 boards per game (52nd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Michigan ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.2 dimes per game.

Although the Wolverines forced 9.5 turnovers per game (13th-worst in college basketball), they ranked 25th-best in college basketball by committing only 10.1 turnovers per contest.

With 7.7 three-pointers per game, the Wolverines were 134th in college basketball. They had a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 122nd in college basketball.

Michigan gave up 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.7% (61st-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Michigan last season, 62.7% of them were two-pointers (70.9% of the team's made baskets) and 37.3% were from beyond the arc (29.1%).

