Michigan vs. St. John's (NY): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|153.5
|-130
|+105
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|153.5
|-134
|+114
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- The Wolverines had an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season.
- St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 14 Red Storm games went over the point total.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Michigan has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
