How to Watch Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Storm finished fifth.
- The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- Michigan went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.