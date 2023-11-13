The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Storm finished fifth.
  • The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
  • Michigan went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • The Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

