The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Storm finished fifth.

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

Michigan went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

