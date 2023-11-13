In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX schedule today, Puebla FC and Cruz Azul hit the pitch at Estadio Azteca.

How to watch all the action in the Liga MX today is included here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC journeys to match up with Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Cruz Azul ()

Cruz Azul () Underdog: Puebla FC ()

Puebla FC () Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Leon vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez makes the trip to match up with Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Leon (-320)

Club Leon (-320) Underdog: FC Juarez (+750)

FC Juarez (+750) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.