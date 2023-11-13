The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 65.7 321st 330th 76.2 Points Allowed 73 264th 327th 28.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th 150th 13.4 Assists 10.7 338th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 15.1 355th

