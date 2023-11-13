Monday's contest features the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) clashing at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-63 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 89, Central Michigan 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-26.4)

Florida State (-26.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Central Michigan Performance Insights

Central Michigan was 321st in college basketball last season with 65.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 264th with 73.0 points allowed per game.

With 31.5 boards per game, the Chippewas ranked 192nd in the nation. They ceded 31.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 192nd in college basketball.

Central Michigan didn't post many assists last season, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 10.7 assists per game.

The Chippewas committed 15.1 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.8 turnovers per game (112th-ranked).

The Chippewas ranked 299th in the country by sinking 6.2 three-pointers per game, but they had a 30.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 11th-worst in college basketball.

Central Michigan ranked 290th in the nation with 8.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Central Michigan took 62.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.7% from three-point land (27.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.