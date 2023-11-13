The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.

The Chippewas put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (61.8).

At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).

At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule