The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
  • The Chippewas put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (61.8).
  • At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).
  • At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 89-59 Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center

