How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
- The Chippewas put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 10.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Michigan put up 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (61.8).
- At home, the Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).
- At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
