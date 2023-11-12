The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Sam LaPorta hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think LaPorta will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has put up 434 yards (on 43 catches) with four TDs. He's been targeted 59 times, and is averaging 54.3 yards per game.

LaPorta has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1

Rep Sam LaPorta with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.