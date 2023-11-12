The Chicago Bulls (3-6) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at United Center. Jalen Duren of the Pistons is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their previous game to the 76ers, 114-106, on Friday. Killian Hayes starred with 23 points, and also had five boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Killian Hayes 23 5 6 2 0 2 Cade Cunningham 21 4 7 0 0 1 Ausar Thompson 12 13 4 1 3 0

Pistons Players to Watch

Duren's averages for the season are 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 80.0% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 26.1% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons get 14.3 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists.

The Pistons receive 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Alec Burks.

