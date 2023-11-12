Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons at United Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 2.8 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 13.5-point prop bet set for Ausar Thompson on Sunday is 7.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).

Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 2.2 higher than Sunday's over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +130)

The 21.5 points prop bet set for DeRozan on Sunday is 1.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.3).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Sunday (17.5).

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Sunday of 11.5.

Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

