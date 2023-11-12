Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons at United Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).
  • Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 2.8 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -172)
  • The 13.5-point prop bet set for Ausar Thompson on Sunday is 7.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).
  • Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 2.2 higher than Sunday's over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
21.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 21.5 points prop bet set for DeRozan on Sunday is 1.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.3).
  • He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Sunday (17.5).
  • He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Sunday of 11.5.
  • Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

