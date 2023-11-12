The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at United Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

The Pistons average just 4.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Detroit is 1-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons score 108.0 points per game, 3.8 less than on the road (111.8). Defensively they allow 113.2 points per game at home, 1.0 less than away (114.2).

At home, Detroit concedes 113.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 114.2.

This year the Pistons are averaging fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (29.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries