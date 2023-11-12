How to Watch the Pistons vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Pistons Injury Report
|Bulls vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Pistons Prediction
|Bulls vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Pistons Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.
- The Pistons average just 4.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (113.9).
- When it scores more than 113.9 points, Detroit is 1-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pistons score 108.0 points per game, 3.8 less than on the road (111.8). Defensively they allow 113.2 points per game at home, 1.0 less than away (114.2).
- At home, Detroit concedes 113.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 114.2.
- This year the Pistons are averaging fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (29.0).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jalen Duren
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.