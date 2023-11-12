Pistons vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-7.5
|-
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- The Pistons have gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).
- Detroit has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|108.9
|218.8
|113.9
|227.6
|220.5
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|109.9
|218.8
|113.7
|227.6
|220.8
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).
- The Pistons average only four fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (113.9).
- When it scores more than 113.9 points, Detroit is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|5-5
|3-1
|6-4
|Bulls
|2-7
|0-0
|5-4
Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Pistons
|Bulls
|109.9
|108.9
|22
|24
|2-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|113.7
|113.9
|15
|17
|3-0
|1-2
|2-1
|2-1
