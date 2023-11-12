The Detroit Pistons (2-8), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center, will attempt to break a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Chicago Bulls (3-6). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Bulls matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-6.5) - -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-7.5) 219 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of scoring 108.9 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (17th in the league).

The Pistons are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (22nd in NBA), and give up 113.7 per outing (15th in league).

Chicago has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +30000 - Bulls +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.