Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (6-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). Detroit is favored by 3 points. The contest's over/under is listed at 48.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Lions can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chargers. Before the Chargers take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3) 48.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3) 48.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

Detroit vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Detroit has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-1.

Detroit has gone over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

Los Angeles has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.