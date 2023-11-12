Entering their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium, which kicks at 4:05 PM , the Detroit Lions (6-2) are dealing with eight players on the injury report.

In their most recent game, the Lions won 26-14 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last time out, the Chargers won 27-6 over the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Ribs Questionable Dan Skipper OT Ribs Questionable Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Toe Full Participation In Practice Levi Onwuzurike DL Hip Doubtful Khalil Dorsey CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Back Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joey Bosa OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Lions Season Insights

The Lions have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank second-best in total offense (390.6 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (296.9 yards allowed per game).

The Lions rank ninth in scoring offense (25 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) this year.

Offensively, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 259.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in passing yards allowed per contest (220.1).

On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 76.8 per game. The Lions rank sixth on offense (131.4 rushing yards per game).

The Lions rank 12th in the NFL with an even turnover margin after forcing 10 turnovers (20th in the NFL) while committing 10 (ninth in the NFL).

Lions vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-155), Chargers (+130)

Lions (-155), Chargers (+130) Total: 48.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.