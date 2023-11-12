The Detroit Lions (6-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's matchup between the Lions and Chargers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Lions vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning six times, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering three points on average in the first quarter.

So far this season, the Chargers have been leading after the first quarter in three games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Chargers have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Lions have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Lions vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have had the lead six times (5-1 in those games) and have been losing two times (1-1).

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.6 points on average in the second half.

Through eight games this year, the Chargers have won the second half two times (1-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied three times (2-1).

