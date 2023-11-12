Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (6-2) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Chargers compared to the BetMGM line, a 4.1 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Chargers.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Lions have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 5-1 in those games.

Detroit has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +114 or more once this season and lost that game.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+2.5)



Los Angeles (+2.5) The Lions are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 5-1.

The Chargers have put together a record of 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has not covered a spread when it is at least 2.5-point underdogs (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Detroit and Los Angeles combine to average 1.6 more points per game than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.1 fewer points per game (42.4) than this game's over/under of 48.5 points.

The Lions have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

Two of the Chargers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 85.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 95 3

Austin Ekeler Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 53 3 40 1

