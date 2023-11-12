Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (6-2) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Chargers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Chargers compared to the BetMGM line, a 4.1 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Chargers.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • The Lions have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 5-1 in those games.
  • Detroit has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
  • The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +114 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+2.5)
    • The Lions are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 5-1.
    • The Chargers have put together a record of 3-4-1 against the spread this year.
    • Los Angeles has not covered a spread when it is at least 2.5-point underdogs (0-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
    • Detroit and Los Angeles combine to average 1.6 more points per game than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.1 fewer points per game (42.4) than this game's over/under of 48.5 points.
    • The Lions have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).
    • Two of the Chargers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 85.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 95 3

    Austin Ekeler Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 53 3 40 1

