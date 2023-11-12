With the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Kalif Raymond a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has chipped in with 18 catches for 231 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 23 times.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0

