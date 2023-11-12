The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Reynolds hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reynolds will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' 22 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 397 yards (56.7 per game) and three TDs.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0

Rep Josh Reynolds with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.