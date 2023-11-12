Will Jameson Williams cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' stat line this campaign displays six catches for 71 yards and one score. He averages 17.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 15 times.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0

