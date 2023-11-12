Will Jahmyr Gibbs pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 399 yards (66.5 per game), with two touchdowns.

Gibbs also has 28 catches for 165 receiving yards (27.5 per game).

Gibbs has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0

