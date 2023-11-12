The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 114-106 loss to the 76ers (his previous game) Stewart put up 10 points and six rebounds.

We're going to examine Stewart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the league.

The Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last season, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 34 14 9 0 0 0 0

