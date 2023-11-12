The UIC Flames versus the Milwaukee Panthers is one of five games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes a Horizon team on the court.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV IUPUI Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 B1G+ Wright State Raiders at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Cleveland State Vikings at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - UIC Flames at Milwaukee Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Detroit Mercy Titans at Butler Bulldogs 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 -

