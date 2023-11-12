PEC Zwolle versus PSV Eindhoven is one of many solid options on today's Eredivisie slate.

How to watch all the games in the Eredivisie today is included here.

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle is on the road to take on PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-1200)

PSV Eindhoven (-1200) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+1900)

PEC Zwolle (+1900) Draw: (+1200)

(+1200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Almere City FC vs Ajax

Ajax journeys to play Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Ajax (-195)

Ajax (-195) Underdog: Almere City FC (+450)

Almere City FC (+450) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam makes the trip to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+110)

Sparta Rotterdam (+110) Underdog: FC Volendam (+220)

FC Volendam (+220) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar journeys to play Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190) Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+450)

AZ Alkmaar (+450) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Utrecht vs Excelsior Rotterdam

Excelsior Rotterdam travels to match up with FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Utrecht (-140)

FC Utrecht (-140) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+360)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+360) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

