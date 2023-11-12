How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
PEC Zwolle versus PSV Eindhoven is one of many solid options on today's Eredivisie slate.
How to watch all the games in the Eredivisie today is included here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle is on the road to take on PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-1200)
- Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+1900)
- Draw: (+1200)
Watch Almere City FC vs Ajax
Ajax journeys to play Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Ajax (-195)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+450)
- Draw: (+370)
Watch FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam makes the trip to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+110)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+220)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar journeys to play Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190)
- Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+450)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch FC Utrecht vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam travels to match up with FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: FC Utrecht (-140)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+360)
- Draw: (+300)
