Will Donovan Peoples-Jones hit paydirt when the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has put together 97 yards receiving (on eight grabs). He has been targeted 18 times, and is putting up 13.9 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

