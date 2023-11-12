Will Donovan Peoples-Jones Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Donovan Peoples-Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Trying to find Peoples-Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Peoples-Jones has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 97 yards on eight receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Lions.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Peoples-Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|8
|97
|22
|0
|12.1
Peoples-Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|3
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|3
|2
|22
|0
