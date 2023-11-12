Sunday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-0) against the Butler Bulldogs (0-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Titans' most recent outing on Friday ended in an 83-48 win against Chicago State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Butler Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Butler 56

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans averaged 56.1 points per game last season (331st in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (334th in college basketball). They had a -478 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 15.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy put up 54.2 points per game in Horizon play, and 56.1 overall.

At home, the Titans put up 62.1 points per game last season, 11.2 more than they averaged away (50.9).

Detroit Mercy conceded 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.