David Montgomery's upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has racked up 385 yards (77 per game) on 94 attempts with six touchdowns.

Montgomery also has six catches for 66 yards (13.2 per game) on the year.

Montgomery has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0

