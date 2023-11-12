Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 89.8 per game.

In the running game, Montgomery has put up 385 rushing yards on 94 attempts (77 ypg) and scored six rushing TDs this year. In addition, Montgomery has six receptions for 66 yards (13.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Montgomery and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montgomery vs. the Chargers

Montgomery vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chargers in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 89.8 rushing yards the Chargers give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Chargers' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Lions vs Chargers on Fubo!

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Montgomery with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the rushing yards over in four of five opportunities (80.0%).

The Lions, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

He has handled 38.5% of his team's 244 rushing attempts this season (94).

Montgomery has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (26.1% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

He has 25 red zone carries for 49.0% of the team share (his team runs on 67.1% of its plays in the red zone).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Montgomery has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Montgomery has been targeted on 10 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season (3.4% target share).

He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (66 yards on 10 targets).

Montgomery, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 32 ATT / 121 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 21 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.