In the Week 10 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Craig Reynolds hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has piled up 41 carries for 179 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Reynolds also has five catches for 47 yards (6.7 ypg).

Reynolds has one rushing TD this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

