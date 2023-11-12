Will Craig Reynolds Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 10?
In the Week 10 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Craig Reynolds hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets
Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Reynolds has piled up 41 carries for 179 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Reynolds also has five catches for 47 yards (6.7 ypg).
- Reynolds has one rushing TD this year.
Craig Reynolds Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|7
|52
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|10
|15
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|3
|16
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|14
|74
|0
|1
|12
|0
