Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Cunningham put up 21 points and seven assists in a 114-106 loss against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-108)

Over 23.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last year, seventh in the league.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 40 25 4 10 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.