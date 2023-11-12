In the Week 10 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Brock Wright get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright has grabbed seven passes (seven targets) for 45 yards (11.3 per game) this season.

Wright, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0

