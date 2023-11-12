At SoFi Stadium in Week 10, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense and Asante Samuel Jr.. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Lions vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 82.9 11.8 13 57 11.37

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 665 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has registered 57 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, Detroit has thrown for 2,074 yards, or 259.3 per game -- that's the 10th-highest total in the league.

The Lions' scoring average on offense is 25 points per game, 11th in the league.

Detroit has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 36.6 times game, which is seventh in the league.

In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 25 times (seventh-fewest in league).

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is having trouble this season, with 2,288 passing yards allowed (30th in NFL). It ranks 20th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Chargers are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.8 per game), ranking 17th in the NFL.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 78 50 Def. Targets Receptions 57 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 665 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 242 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

