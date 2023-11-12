In the Week 10 game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Amon-Ra St. Brown hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think St. Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's 665 yards receiving (95 per game) top the Lions. He has been targeted 78 times, and has 57 catches plus three TDs.

St. Brown has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0

Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.