Big Ten foes match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offensively, Wisconsin ranks 76th in the FBS with 374.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per contest). Northwestern has been struggling offensively, ranking sixth-worst with 292.1 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 331.1 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 130 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Chez Mellusi has piled up 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling has hauled in 46 catches for 500 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike's 16 catches have turned into 282 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 926 yards (102.9 yards per game) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 382 yards, or 42.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Brendan Sullivan has been given 75 carries and totaled 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz's 507 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 34 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 48 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

