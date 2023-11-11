The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Western Michigan went 7-5 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 96th.

The Broncos put up only 0.5 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Panthers gave up (69.4).

Western Michigan put together a 7-7 record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Michigan averaged 72.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.

In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).

At home, Western Michigan drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule