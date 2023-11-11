Week 11 OVC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the three games with OVC teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Keep reading to see results and the top performers from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois | Bryant vs. Lindenwood | Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin
Week 11 OVC Results
Eastern Illinois 30 Tennessee State 17
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Pierce Holley (11-for-28, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: MJ Flowers Jr. (31 ATT, 201 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Mirza (5 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)
Tennessee State Leaders
- Passing: Deveon Bryant (10-for-15, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Draylen Ellis (9 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: Chevalier Brenson (7 TAR, 7 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Eastern Illinois
|Tennessee State
|318
|Total Yards
|260
|121
|Passing Yards
|154
|197
|Rushing Yards
|106
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Bryant 38 Lindenwood 3
Bryant Leaders
- Passing: Zevi Eckhaus (32-for-39, 367 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Simi Bakare (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Frederick (8 TAR, 8 REC, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)
Lindenwood Leaders
- Passing: Cooper Justice (18-for-38, 191 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Justin Williams (16 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: Spencer Redd (6 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Lindenwood
|Bryant
|252
|Total Yards
|487
|191
|Passing Yards
|377
|61
|Rushing Yards
|110
|3
|Turnovers
|0
UT Martin 41 Southeast Missouri State 14
- Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-3)
- Pregame Total: 61.5
UT Martin Leaders
- Passing: Kinkead Dent (16-for-29, 217 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Narkel LeFlore (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: DeVonte Tanksley (12 TAR, 8 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Passing: Greg Menne (3-for-5, 91 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ryan Flournoy (1 ATT, 19 YDS)
- Receiving: Flournoy (15 TAR, 9 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|UT Martin
|Southeast Missouri State
|531
|Total Yards
|162
|217
|Passing Yards
|157
|314
|Rushing Yards
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's OVC Games
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Beirne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
