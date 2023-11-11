The college football season continues into Week 11, which features three games involving teams from the NEC. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the piece below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!