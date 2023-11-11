Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football slate features four games involving teams from the Ivy League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Brown Bears at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
