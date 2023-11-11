Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 11, which features six games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Peacock
|Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
