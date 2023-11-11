Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
The available options on the Week 11 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in six games. As you are building your betting ticket or selecting parlay options, our model suggests Penn State (+4.5) against Michigan is the best spread bet, while wagering on the total in the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup carries the best value. Find more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 11 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Penn State +4.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska +2.5 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Minnesota -1 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 Big Ten Total Bets
Under 47.5 - Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Maryland vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 47.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
Over 44 - Indiana vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 47.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
|32.8 / 10.7
|417.6 / 271.2
|Michigan
|9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
|40.7 / 6.7
|424.2 / 231.4
|Penn State
|8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
|40.2 / 11.9
|394.0 / 234.4
|Iowa
|7-2 (4-2 Big Ten)
|18.4 / 13.7
|225.3 / 297.8
|Rutgers
|6-3 (3-3 Big Ten)
|26.8 / 17.9
|331.0 / 283.2
|Nebraska
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|19.9 / 18.8
|318.0 / 298.3
|Minnesota
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|21.7 / 23.2
|308.8 / 337.3
|Wisconsin
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|23.6 / 19.1
|374.9 / 333.6
|Maryland
|5-4 (2-4 Big Ten)
|30.7 / 23.8
|397.9 / 347.6
|Illinois
|4-5 (2-4 Big Ten)
|21.1 / 27.6
|366.1 / 380.9
|Northwestern
|4-5 (2-4 Big Ten)
|20.1 / 24.2
|292.1 / 331.1
|Indiana
|3-6 (1-5 Big Ten)
|18.8 / 28.0
|310.2 / 361.0
|Michigan State
|3-6 (1-5 Big Ten)
|18.2 / 26.6
|319.8 / 351.6
|Purdue
|2-7 (1-5 Big Ten)
|20.9 / 31.2
|339.9 / 387.8
