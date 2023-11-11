The available options on the Week 11 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in six games. As you are building your betting ticket or selecting parlay options, our model suggests Penn State (+4.5) against Michigan is the best spread bet, while wagering on the total in the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup carries the best value. Find more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 11 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Penn State +4.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 0.5 points

Penn State by 0.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nebraska +2.5 vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 0.5 points

Maryland by 0.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Minnesota -1 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.2 points

Minnesota by 2.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 Big Ten Total Bets

Under 47.5 - Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Maryland vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Total: 47.2 points

47.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Over 44 - Indiana vs. Illinois

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Total: 47.6 points

47.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) 32.8 / 10.7 417.6 / 271.2 Michigan 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) 40.7 / 6.7 424.2 / 231.4 Penn State 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten) 40.2 / 11.9 394.0 / 234.4 Iowa 7-2 (4-2 Big Ten) 18.4 / 13.7 225.3 / 297.8 Rutgers 6-3 (3-3 Big Ten) 26.8 / 17.9 331.0 / 283.2 Nebraska 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 19.9 / 18.8 318.0 / 298.3 Minnesota 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 21.7 / 23.2 308.8 / 337.3 Wisconsin 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 23.6 / 19.1 374.9 / 333.6 Maryland 5-4 (2-4 Big Ten) 30.7 / 23.8 397.9 / 347.6 Illinois 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten) 21.1 / 27.6 366.1 / 380.9 Northwestern 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten) 20.1 / 24.2 292.1 / 331.1 Indiana 3-6 (1-5 Big Ten) 18.8 / 28.0 310.2 / 361.0 Michigan State 3-6 (1-5 Big Ten) 18.2 / 26.6 319.8 / 351.6 Purdue 2-7 (1-5 Big Ten) 20.9 / 31.2 339.9 / 387.8

