The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in an SEC clash.

Tennessee has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.4 points allowed per game). Missouri is posting 32.4 points per game on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24 points per contest (53rd-ranked) on defense.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Tennessee Missouri 466.4 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (43rd) 319.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (38th) 227.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (77th) 238.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (24th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 265 rushing yards on 59 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 110 times for 826 yards (91.8 per game), scoring three times.

Jabari Small has racked up 415 yards on 82 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's team-high 557 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put together a 412-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 45 targets.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,448 yards (272 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 189 yards with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 162 times for 919 yards (102.1 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has rushed for 274 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III paces his squad with 951 receiving yards on 63 catches with seven touchdowns.

Theo Wease has recorded 530 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 391 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) this season.

