Following the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Richy Werenski is in 54th place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Richy Werenski at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Werenski has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Werenski has had an average finish of 62nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 45 -6 280 0 12 0 0 $547,059

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Werenski finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Werenski will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,310 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 21st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Werenski was better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Werenski carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Werenski had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Werenski's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

At that last tournament, Werenski's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Werenski finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Werenski carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Werenski's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

