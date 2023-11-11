Player prop bet options for Dylan Larkin, Boone Jenner and others are available when the Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

One of Detroit's most productive offensive players this season is Larkin, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:51 per game.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and five assists to total 14 points (one per game).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Moritz Seider's 11 points this season have come via one goal and 10 assists.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jenner has recorded seven goals and two assists in 13 games for Columbus, good for nine points.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.