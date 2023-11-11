The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) on the road on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won one of their three games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Wings a 61.5% chance to win.

Detroit's 14 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 50 (4th) Goals 34 (26th) 45 (23rd) Goals Allowed 44 (21st) 14 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.

Detroit hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Red Wings offense's 50 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Red Wings have conceded 45 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

With a +5 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.