The Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of Detroit's leading offensive players this season is Larkin, with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 19:51 per game.

Alex DeBrincat has chipped in with 14 points (nine goals, five assists).

Moritz Seider has posted one goal and 10 assists for Detroit.

In zero games, Alex Lyon's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (0 goals against average) and has made zero saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov's zero goals and nine assists in 13 games give him nine points on the season.

Boone Jenner is a top scorer for Columbus, with nine total points this season. In 13 games, he has netted seven goals and provided two assists.

This season, Columbus' Jack Roslovic has eight points, courtesy of two goals (sixth on team) and six assists (second).

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-3-1 this season, collecting 166 saves and allowing 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 17th 30.6 Shots 31.2 15th 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.9 26th 9th 23.33% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

