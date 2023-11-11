The Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 11, with the Blue Jackets having lost three consecutive games.

Tune in for the Red Wings-Blue Jackets matchup on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets Red Wings 4-0 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Red Wings' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 14 5 12 17 8 9 52.2% Alex DeBrincat 14 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 14 1 10 11 8 4 - Lucas Raymond 14 4 6 10 7 3 0% J.T. Compher 14 3 7 10 6 3 44.7%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players