Heading into their Saturday, November 11 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Czarnik C Questionable Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 34 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 44 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 21st in the NHL.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5

